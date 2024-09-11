BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 61,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 153,593 shares.The stock last traded at $10.97 and had previously closed at $10.86.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 32,354 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

