BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.78

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 6899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Is Redfin Stock a Buy? Housing Market Recovery Could Fuel Upside
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- An EV OEM Shakeout Is Underway: Who Will Win?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Hedge Funds Are Betting Big on Alibaba and Baidu for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.