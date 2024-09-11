BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.78

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 6899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

