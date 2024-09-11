BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.59

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.60, with a volume of 704987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.