BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.59

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.59 and last traded at $50.60, with a volume of 704987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
