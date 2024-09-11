Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $142.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $145.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.90.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

