Blue Square Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,677,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,082,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ING Groep by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,695,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 257,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ING Groep by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 655,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $18.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

