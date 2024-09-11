Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,713 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.9% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $304,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $458.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $471.31 and its 200-day moving average is $456.60. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.