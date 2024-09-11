Blue Square Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper accounts for 2.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.73%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

