Blue Square Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its position in Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 30.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,179 shares of company stock worth $7,547,719 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $876.71.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $864.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $804.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $793.09. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

