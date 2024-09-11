BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Gap Down to $28.86

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.86, but opened at $27.71. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 256,438 shares changing hands.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

