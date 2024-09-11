Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $31,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,064.21.

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,834.82 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32. The stock has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,770.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,701.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

