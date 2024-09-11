Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey Sells 21,835 Shares

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

BXP opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.