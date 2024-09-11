Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $82.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Boston Properties traded as high as $75.96 and last traded at $75.96, with a volume of 463114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 47,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

