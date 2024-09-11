Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 101.5% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 42.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 181,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average is $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

