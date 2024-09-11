BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Position Reduced by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,664 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in BP were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in BP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,931 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in BP by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 132,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after buying an additional 59,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of BP by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 431,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BP. Wolfe Research began coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

BP Trading Down 2.0 %

BP stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.