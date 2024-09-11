Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 166 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average is $82.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.