Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 442 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 69,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 17.7% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.8% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 27,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

Stryker Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $365.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.04. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $365.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

