Brasada Capital Management LP Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 305,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.6 %

CARR stock opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $73.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.