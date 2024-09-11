Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after buying an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

CPK opened at $120.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $121.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.44.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $1,094,037.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

