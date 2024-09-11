Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 101 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for 1.4% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,073 shares of company stock worth $34,795,388. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,310.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,277.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,265.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,380.83. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

