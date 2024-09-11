Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 1,455 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $191.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.31. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

