BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,942,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 540% from the previous session’s volume of 928,190 shares.The stock last traded at $3.36 and had previously closed at $3.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRCC shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.87 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of BRC by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

