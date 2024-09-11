BrightPath Early Learning (CVE:BPE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.80

BrightPath Early Learning Inc (CVE:BPE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as low as C$0.79. BrightPath Early Learning shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 75,900 shares changing hands.
BrightPath Early Learning Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.80.
About BrightPath Early Learning
BrightPath Early Learning Inc, formerly Edleun Group Inc, is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of community-based early learning and care centers across Canada. The Company’s segments include Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. The Company’s segments are engaged in the provision of child development and care services.
