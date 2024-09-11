Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 251,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $570,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $372,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

