Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,866,238,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,609,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,102,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,804,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $214.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $4,555,645.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 105,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,820.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,852 shares of company stock worth $24,370,893 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

