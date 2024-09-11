Brokerages Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Target Price at $105.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in AECOM by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $102.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,049.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

