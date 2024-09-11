Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT at $187.08

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.08.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $277.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $114.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average is $137.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

