Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Target Price at $299.55

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $295.43 on Friday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $322.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,927,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

