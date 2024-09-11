Brokerages Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT at $129.89

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average is $120.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4,941.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,726,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.