Brokerages Set Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC) Target Price at C$22.00

Shares of Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.00.

SFTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ATB Capital raised shares of Softchoice from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of SFTC stock opened at C$19.06 on Friday. Softchoice has a 12-month low of C$14.40 and a 12-month high of C$22.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of -0.11.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

