Brokers Issue Forecasts for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.19 EPS.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of BMRN opened at $84.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average is $84.93. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.31.
Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
