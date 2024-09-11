Brokers Issue Forecasts for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%.

BMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.10.

Shares of BMRN opened at $84.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average is $84.93. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

