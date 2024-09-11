Brokers Issue Forecasts for Science Applications International Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Science Applications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock opened at $134.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.18. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.33%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,715 shares of company stock valued at $200,507 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,866,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Science Applications International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International



Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

