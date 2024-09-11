Brokers Issue Forecasts for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $5.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.71. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.17.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $427.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.98 and a 200-day moving average of $406.05. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

