Brokers Set Expectations for Yext, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Yext in a report released on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Yext’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Yext’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on YEXT. DA Davidson increased their target price on Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Yext Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $820.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $7.53.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Yext by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 8,267,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Yext by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,734,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,332,000 after acquiring an additional 526,043 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Yext by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,373,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 176,063 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 86.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,748,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Yext by 67.0% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,503,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 603,598 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

