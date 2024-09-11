Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,166 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Brookfield worth $109,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BN. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 228,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 116,993 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,199,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after acquiring an additional 313,436 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BN stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.53. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.84.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

