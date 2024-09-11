Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,166 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Brookfield worth $109,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BN. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 228,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 116,993 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,199,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after acquiring an additional 313,436 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brookfield Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BN stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.53. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.84.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.