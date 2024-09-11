BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Rating Lowered by Cibc World Mkts

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins lowered shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $58.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.07. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in BRP by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth $50,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

