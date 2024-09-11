Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BURL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $264.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 466.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 406,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $77,735,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.