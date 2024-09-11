Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 18th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CHY stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $12.16.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
