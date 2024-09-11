Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.