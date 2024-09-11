Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lowered its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Cameco were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth about $440,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CCJ. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

NYSE CCJ opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

