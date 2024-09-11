Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pod Point Group (LON:PODP)

Pod Point Group (LON:PODP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 239.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Pod Point Group Stock Up 4.1 %

LON PODP opened at GBX 17.68 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Pod Point Group has a 52 week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 34.95 ($0.46). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.67. The firm has a market cap of £27.56 million, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Pod Point Group alerts:

About Pod Point Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.

Receive News & Ratings for Pod Point Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pod Point Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.