Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pod Point Group (LON:PODP)

Pod Point Group (LON:PODP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 239.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Pod Point Group Stock Up 4.1 %
LON PODP opened at GBX 17.68 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Pod Point Group has a 52 week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 34.95 ($0.46). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.67. The firm has a market cap of £27.56 million, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.25.
About Pod Point Group
