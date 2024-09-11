Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 50,000 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.87, for a total value of C$4,093,500.00.
CM opened at C$82.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$82.30.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 52.10%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
