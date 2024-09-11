Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 50,000 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.87, for a total value of C$4,093,500.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM opened at C$82.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$82.30.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$71.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$79.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.