Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$178.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$182.00 to C$178.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$175.64.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.7 %

CNR stock traded down C$1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$156.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,997. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34. The stock has a market cap of C$98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$158.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$167.70.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.