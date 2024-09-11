Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

CWB traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$52.54. 6,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,383. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$24.66 and a one year high of C$53.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWB. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.03.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total transaction of C$200,538.00. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

