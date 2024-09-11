Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$53.00 and last traded at C$52.76, with a volume of 250421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWB. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$55.80 to C$60.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.03.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total transaction of C$200,538.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total value of C$200,538.00. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

