Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

CTLP opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.26 million, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CTLP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

