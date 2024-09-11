CAR Group (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Trading Up 4.1%

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.92 and last traded at $52.92. 124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

CAR Group Trading Up 4.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45.

CAR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from CAR Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About CAR Group

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

