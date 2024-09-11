Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $236.14 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $12.50 billion and $236.14 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.12 or 0.04085459 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00040910 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

