Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires 308 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPA. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Copa by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 444,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 116,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.58.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

CPA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

