Carson Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 68,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.4% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 30.6% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.52.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.13. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

