Carson Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 195,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 135.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

